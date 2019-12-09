Russia says it tried everything to resolve its doping scandal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday that Moscow had done everything to try and resolve its doping scandal, after Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Moscow from events including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with laboratory data.

“Everything possible was done to resolve this situation. Everything possible,” Kolobkov told reporters at a news conference in Moscow.