Kremlin says decision not to reinstate anti-doping agency 'unfair'
November 16, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says decision not to reinstate anti-doping agency 'unfair'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision not to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, suspended two years ago over allegations of state-sponsored doping, was unfair.

A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“We do not agree with such a decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We consider it unfair and we have denied and categorically deny accusations that the use of doping had state support. This is out of the question.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

