Kremlin says Russia has three weeks to respond to WADA data tampering claims

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had three weeks to respond to concerns raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency over the alleged manipulation of Russian anti-doping laboratory data.

WADA said earlier on Monday it was looking to determine whether Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA was compliant with international anti-doping regulations after it found inconsistencies in Moscow’s laboratory data.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of the issue, but that it was a matter for the country’s sports authorities.

RUSADA was reinstated by WADA last year after the Russian agency served a suspension of nearly three years over evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

