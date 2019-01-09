Russia and WADA reach understanding about lab data - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had reached an understanding on the handover of data from the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Russia was due to hand over the data to WADA by the end of 2018 in order for RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, to keep its accreditation.

A WADA delegation is in Moscow to retrieve the laboratory data, having returned empty-handed last month.