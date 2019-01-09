Sports News
January 9, 2019 / 9:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia and WADA reach understanding about lab data - Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had reached an understanding on the handover of data from the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Russia was due to hand over the data to WADA by the end of 2018 in order for RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, to keep its accreditation.

A WADA delegation is in Moscow to retrieve the laboratory data, having returned empty-handed last month.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey

