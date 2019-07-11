CAS lifts Olympic ban on former Russian Sports Minister Mutko

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude former Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko from taking part in the Olympic Games, court documents published on Thursday showed.

The IOC in 2017 excluded Mutko from “any participation in all future Olympic Games” as part of Russia’s suspension from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics for what it called the “systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system” at the 2014 Games in the southern Russian city of Sochi.