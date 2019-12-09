Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a joint press conference after a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.

Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years earlier on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.