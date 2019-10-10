Putin says Russia is fully complying with WADA anti-doping requirements

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting dedicated to the Winter Universiade 2019 in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in televised comments that Russia was fully complying with demands made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The anti-doping agency said last month it had opened compliance proceedings against Russia’s anti-doping agency after examining the vast bank of historical testing data it received in January.

WADA confirmed on Tuesday that it had received a response to questions on inconsistencies in the data from Russia’s authorities but did not give a timeline on how long it will take to complete the compliance procedure.