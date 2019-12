FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.

He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not collective, basis. Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the decision was political and not fair.