September 20, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Reinstated RUSADA says it still has much to do to satisfy WADA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Yuri Ganus, the director general of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, said on Thursday that he welcomed a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reinstate his agency, but said there was still much work to do to satisfy WADA.

A man walks past a sign outside the office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Earlier on Thursday, WADA voted, subject to certain conditions, to lift the ban on RUSADA, which was suspended in 2015 following allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping.

Ganus told Reuters by phone that RUSADA understood that its reinstatement was conditional on fulfilling WADA’s terms, but said it was a positive sign for other suspended Russian sports bodies, including the country’s athletics federation and Paralympic committee, which want to be reinstated.

“There’s a lot of work ahead,” said Ganus. “There are conditions ... in order to definitively be reinstated we need to meet these conditions. So it’s a conditional reinstatement.”

Reporting and writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn

