MOSCOW (Reuters) - Most members of the World Anti-Doping Agency voted to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, Russian news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

WADA earlier said that its compliance review committee had recommended the reinstatement of RUSADA, which has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping.