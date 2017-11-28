FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian deputy PM downplays doping in soccer
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 28, 2017 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian deputy PM downplays doping in soccer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko downplayed on Tuesday the issue of doping among his country’s soccer players, saying reports on the use of performance-enhancing drugs were an attempt to discredit Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko (R) and goalkeeper of team Russia and CSKA Moscow Igor Akinfeev attend a ceremony unveiling the Official Poster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Moscow, Russia November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The comments came three days before Russia hosts the draw for next year’s World Cup and after Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics were stripped of their medals and banned for life from the Games over doping.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report last year into alleged state-backed doping in the country listed soccer as one of the sports in which drug tests were allegedly covered up.

Mutko described reports of doping among Russian soccer players as “stupidity”.

“If we play like this while doped, what would it be like without it?” R-Sport news agency quoted Mutko as saying.

Russia are the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup finals and have not made it past the group stage in their three appearances in the tournament since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this month voided the results of 19 Russian athletes who competed at the Sochi Games and banned them for life from the Olympics over doping violations.

The decisions came as a result of an investigation into allegations of widespread doping among Russians and sample- tampering by laboratory and security officials at the Sochi Games.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.