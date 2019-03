FILE PHOTO: A man casts his shadow following a press conference by Sebastian Coe, IAAF's President, as part of the 203nd International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council meeting in Monaco, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

DOHA (Reuters) - World athletics governing body IAAF said on Monday it had maintained a ban on Russia’s athletics federation over doping in the country until it receives data recently collected from a Moscow lab and financial compensation.

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report that found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.