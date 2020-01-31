Sports News
January 31, 2020 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's sports ministry suspends athletics federation's accreditation

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sports ministry on Friday suspended the accreditation of the country’s athletics federation (RUSAF), which oversees the sport domestically, until March 1.

RUSAF has been suspended from international competition since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of RUSAF after what it described as a “total lack of contrition” in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below