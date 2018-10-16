FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

WADA to audit Russian anti-doping agency in December

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it would audit Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA in December to check it remains compliant following its conditional reinstatement last month.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is on display outside the office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after a WADA-commissioned report that outlined evidence of massive state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics, allegations which Moscow denied.

WADA readmitted RUSADA last month, angering sports bodies around the globe, but said a failure to allow access to stored urine samples at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory by the year’s end would lead to a renewed ban.

WADA said in a statement it would conduct a follow-up compliance audit of Moscow-based RUSADA on Dec. 11-12.

Russia’s athletics federation, which remains suspended over the 2015 report, last month filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision by global athletics body IAAF to extend its suspension.

The status of Russia’s athletics federation will be discussed at the next IAAF Council meeting in Monaco in December.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Davis

