Triathlon: ITU launches investigation into Schoeman allegations

(Reuters) - The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has launched an investigation into allegations that Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa failed a doping test at the Rio Games in 2016, the ruling body said in a statement on Thursday.

“ITU has been informed of allegations involving Henri Schoeman and an adverse analytical finding that would have occurred during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games,” the ITU said.

“ITU has promptly launched an investigation into the matter. ITU has been in touch with the athlete, who is fully cooperating providing information.”

Schoeman’s manager in South Africa did not immediately reply to a Reuters enquiry late on Thursday.

Schoeman, 26, finished third in Rio behind British brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee. The South African said later that he had been ill in the lead-up to the race.

His bronze was South Africa’s first medal in the sport since it was introduced to the Games in 2000.

Schoeman also won a silver medal in the mixed relay at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2016 ITU Grand Final.