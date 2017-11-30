FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WADA provisionally suspends Bucharest anti-doping lab
Sections
Featured
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

WADA provisionally suspends Bucharest anti-doping lab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Romania’s anti-doping laboratory in Bucharest has had its accreditation provisionally suspended due to non-compliance, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The suspension, which took effect on Wednesday, prohibits the Bucharest lab from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples, WADA said in a statement.

The suspension will remain in place pending disciplinary proceedings being carried out by an independent committee, which will make a recommendation to the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee regarding the status of the lab’s WADA accreditation.

During the ban, samples that have not yet been analyzed by the facility must be sent to another WADA-accredited laboratory to “ensure continued high quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes’ confidence in this process and of the wider anti-doping system”.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.