WADA declares Nigerian anti-doping agency 'non-compliant'

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday that Nigeria’s national anti-doping agency had been declared non-compliant.

Jonathan Taylor, the chair of WADA’s independent compliance review committee, informed its board at a meeting in Baku that the Nigerian agency did not meet international anti-doping standards, WADA wrote on Twitter.

Last year the Nigerian National Anti-Doping Committee collected 28 samples, seven of which tested positive, according to data from WADA.