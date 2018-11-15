Sports News
November 15, 2018

WADA declares Nigerian anti-doping agency 'non-compliant'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday that Nigeria’s national anti-doping agency had been declared non-compliant.

Jonathan Taylor, the chair of WADA’s independent compliance review committee, informed its board at a meeting in Baku that the Nigerian agency did not meet international anti-doping standards, WADA wrote on Twitter.

Last year the Nigerian National Anti-Doping Committee collected 28 samples, seven of which tested positive, according to data from WADA.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow; Editing by Toby Davis

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow
