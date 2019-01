FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday its inspection team had successfully recovered doping data from a Moscow laboratory.

WADA said in a statement that the information had now been transported out of Russia for authentication and detailed analysis.