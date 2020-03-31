Doping: WADA reinstates International Taekwondo Federation

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s non-compliant list, WADA said on Tuesday following a vote by its executive committee.

The ITF had been ruled non-compliant in October last year for failing to complete and submit a Code Compliance questionnaire.

WADA said in a statement that the ITF had addressed the problem and a “corrective action report” would be issued following a review.

WADA stressed that the federation will be advised that continued cooperation will be required in order to maintain its compliant status.