WADA says Russia still 'non-compliant' with anti-doping code
November 16, 2017 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WADA says Russia still 'non-compliant' with anti-doping code

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday that Russia remains “non-compliant” with its Code, dealing a major blow to the country’s hopes of being cleared for the Winter Olympics in February.

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

WADA’s Foundation Board, which met in Seoul on Thursday, had approved the non-compliant recommendation of the Independent Compliance Review Committee, it said on its Twitter feed.

Kuwait, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritius had also been found non-compliant by the Board, it added.

Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) has been suspended since a WADA report in 2015 found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accused it of systematically violating anti-doping regulations.

Russian authorities deny there was a state-backed doping program, but have pledged to follow international recommendations to get the suspension lifted.

Countries and sports federations must be compliant with the WADA Code to be eligible for the Olympics with the International Olympic Committee making the ultimate decision on participation.

The IOC has said it will decide on Russia’s participation at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea during its executive board meeting being held from Dec. 5-7.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
