Sport-On this day... June 1

(Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — JUNE 1

June 1, 2002

BOXING - Promoter Don King raises the hand of Evander Holyfield after his controversial win against Hasim Rahman in their non-title bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Holyfield controlled most of the fight before accidentally headbutting Rahman in the seventh round, causing a large swelling above Rahman’s left eye.

Although Rahman attempted to continue, his vision was compromised and the referee stopped the fight in the eighth round, with Holyfield being awarded a split decision victory after leading on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

June 1, 2003

FORMULA ONE - BMW Williams’ Juan Pablo Montoya takes a curve en route to his 0.6 second victory over Kimi Raikkonen of McLaren-Mercedes in the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

Montoya’s win, the second of his career, ended Williams’ 20-year wait for success in the principality.

The Colombian spent four seasons at BMW Williams, finishing third in the drivers’ championship in 2002 and 2003, before moving to McLaren in 2005.

June 1, 2007

YACHTING - America’s Cup defender Alinghi practises ahead of the 32nd America’s Cup race against Emirates Team New Zealand in Valencia.

Emirates Team New Zealand won two of the first three races but Alinghi hit back by winning the next three to take control of the Cup.

In the final race, ETNZ led by 14 seconds through the leeward gate but lost momentum the rest of the way, finishing one second behind Alinghi, who retained the title.

June 1, 2009

TENNIS - Serena Williams reacts after dismantling Aleksandra Wozniak 6-1 6-2 in their French Open fourth round clash to extend her winning streak in Grand Slams to 18 matches.

Williams entered the French Open without a clay-court win that season and her poor form returned in the quarter-finals as she slumped to a three-set defeat against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The French Open is Williams’ least successful slam but she has still won three titles on the red clay of Roland Garros.

June 1, 2012

TRIATHLON - United States’ Andy Potts celebrates winning the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California.

The triathlon requires participants to swim 2.4km to shore before cycling for 30km and ending with a 13km run.

Potts completed the course in two hours, four minutes and 21 seconds, 38 seconds quicker than New Zealand’s Bevan Docherty who took second place.

June 1, 2013

SOCCER - Barcelona defender Eric Abidal is tossed in the air by team mates after the 4-1 victory against Malaga in his last match at the Camp Nou stadium.

Abidal, who joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2007, spent six seasons with the Spanish club, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

After short stints with AS Monaco and Olympiakos Piraeus, Abidal retired in 2014 before returning to Barcelona in 2018 as director of football.

June 1, 2013

SOCCER - Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez celebrates with Arjen Robben after scoring against VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Two goals from Gomez and one from Thomas Mueller gave Bayern a 3-0 lead and they survived a late Stuttgart onslaught to eke out a 3-2 victory, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stopping Serdar Tasci’s header on the line in the dying stages of the game.

Bayern, who had already landed the Bundesliga and Champions League titles, became the first German team to win the treble.

June 1, 2017

SOCCER - Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi celebrates with her team mates after beating Paris St Germain 7-6 on penalties in the Women’s Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium.

No goals were scored in regulation and extra time, sending the game into a shootout, where Bouhaddi scored the winner in sudden death to give Lyon their fourth title.

Lyon, who would go on to add two more titles to their collection, are the most successful team in the Women’s Champions League with six trophies.

June 1, 2019

SOCCER - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scores a penalty in the second minute of their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Salah’s goal was the second-quickest in a Champions League final and Divock Origi’s strike in the 87th minute sealed Liverpool’s sixth European Cup triumph.

Salah netted 27 times in all competitions for Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on a first top-flight title since 1990 after finishing a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

June 1, 2019

RUGBY UNION - Saracens celebrate winning their fourth Premiership title in five years after beating Exeter Chiefs 37-34 in a nail-biting final at Twickenham.

Saracens fell behind to a try after 27 seconds and trailed 27-16 early in the second half before reducing the deficit to four points heading into the final quarter.

A try by Jamie George put Saracens in control and they held on to the lead for the rest of the game to complete their second double, having won the European Cup three weeks before.