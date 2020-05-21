(Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — MAY 22

May 22, 1993

FORMULA ONE - Ayrton Senna of Brazil is approached by a medic as he sits on the guard rail after crashing in the final practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren-Ford’s Senna qualified third on the grid behind Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher and won an incident-packed race to pick up his fifth consecutive victory at the street circuit and the sixth of his career.

In his final year with the team, Senna would win five races to finish runner-up behind long-time rival Prost in the drivers championship.

May 22, 1996

SOCCER - Juventus skipper Gianluca Vialli lifts the European Cup after they beat Ajax in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to win the competition for the first time since 1985.

Juve striker Fabrizio Ravanelli gave the Italian side the lead before Jari Litmanen equalised for the defending champions late in the first half.

With nothing to separate the two sides after extra time, the match went to penalties and Juve won 4-2 after Edgar Davids and Sonny Silooy failed to convert for Ajax.

May 22, 1997

CRICKET - Australia’s Greg Blewett is bowled by England’s Darren Gough in the first one-day international between the teams at Headingley, Leeds.

Australia were restricted to 170-8 in 50 overs and England chased down the total in the 41st over with Graham Thorpe (75 not out) and Adam Hollioake (66 not out) guiding the hosts home with a 134-run partnership.

Gough finished the three-match series as the highest wicket taker with seven wickets as England triumphed 3-0 after chasing in each match.

May 22, 1999

SOCCER - Manchester United goalscorers Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes hold up the FA Cup trophy after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

It was a third English Cup and League double in six seasons for Alex Ferguson’s side, who had won the Premier League title a week earlier, but more glory was in store that season.

The following week, the team went on to beat Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion in the Champions League final to complete a glittering treble.

May 22, 2001

ICE HOCKEY - New Jersey Devils center John Madden celebrates with team mates Colin White and Jay Pandolfo after scoring their fourth goal in a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Meadowlands Arena.

The win ensured defending champions New Jersey progressed to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in seven games.

The Devils returned to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2003 and sealed their second trophy in four years by defeating the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

May 22, 2008

SOCCER - Chelsea skipper John Terry fails to score a penalty against Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar during a shootout in the Champions League final at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Terry stepped up to take Chelsea’s fifth penalty with the scores tied at 4-4 after the final ended 1-1 following extra time. He slipped and his shot hit the post, forcing the shootout into sudden death where United went on to win 6-5.

“I’ve relived that moment every minute since it happened,” Terry, who was seen sobbing after the match ended, said a few days later. “I have only slept a few hours and wake up every time hoping it’s all been a bad dream.”

May 22, 2009

RALLYING - France’s Sebastien Loeb goes airborne with his Citroen C4 during the Crastazza stage on the second day of the WRC Rally Italy in Sardinia.

Defending world champion Loeb was on course for a podium spot but a puncture on stage 11 meant he had to settle for a fourth-place finish.

Loeb went on to win the final two rounds of the season - Rally of Catalunya and Rally of Britain - to win his sixth consecutive world title.

May 22, 2015

CYCLING - Lampre Merida rider Sacha Modolo celebrates crossing the finish line to win the 147 km, 13th stage of the 98th Giro D’Italia.

Italy’s Modolo beat off competition from Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek Factory Racing and Team Sky rider Elia Viviani to sprint to victory in wet conditions.

Spain’s Alberto Contador crashed 3.2 kms from the finish line to lose the overall lead of the race but he recovered over the next few stages to seal his second Giro title.

May 22, 2016

ICE HOCKEY - Canadian players celebrate their victory over Finland in the final of the IIHF World Championship in Moscow.

Canada won 2-0 to become the first country since Russia in 2009 to retain the title. The host nation secured the bronze medal by thrashing the United States 7-2.

Canada and Finland had met earlier in the competition when they battled it out to see who would finish top of Group B. On that occasion Finland prevailed 4-0, but there was to be no repeat in the final.

May 22, 2016

GOLF - Rory McIlroy kisses the trophy after winning the Irish Open, his home tournament, at the K Club in County Kildare.

The Northern Irishman trailed Scotland’s Russell Knox by one shot with three holes to play before he shifted up a gear to finish with a birdie on the 16th and an eagle on the 18th.

“I don’t really get emotional when I win, but I was holding back the tears there,” said McIlroy. “To play like that and finish like that, with all of my friends and family watching was just so special.”