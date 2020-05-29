(Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — MAY 30

May 30, 1999

FORMULA ONE - McLaren-Mercedes’ Mika Hakkinen leads from the first corner of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ahead of team mate David Coulthard and the two Ferraris of Eddie Irvine and Michael Schumacher.

Hakkinen started on pole position and got off to a good start while Irvine, who qualified second fastest, had a poor start and dropped down to fifth by the second corner.

Defending champion Hakkinen led the McLaren-Mercedes cars to a one-two finish ahead of Schumacher in third and the Finn would go on to win the 1999 title, beating Irvine by just two points.

May 30, 2004

FORMULA ONE - Germany’s Michael Schumacher basks in the applause of his Ferrari team as he wins the European Grand Prix.

Schumacher, who qualified in pole position, had a quick start and cruised to victory, finishing almost 18 seconds ahead of second-placed Rubens Barrichello.

The German won 13 races that season to clinch a record-extending seventh drivers’ championship.

May 30, 2009

SOCCER - Werder Bremen’s Mesut Ozil celebrates with the German Cup after scoring the only goal to secure a 1-0 win in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin.

Bremen lifted their sixth German Cup after Ozil drilled the ball past goalkeeper Rene Adler in the 58th minute.

Ozil continued to improve the following season with nine goals and 17 assists before joining Real Madrid in August 2010.

May 30, 2010

SOCCER - Australia celebrate after beating North Korea 5-4 on penalties in the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Chengdu Sports Centre in China.

Australian striker Sam Kerr scored the opener before North Korea equalised through Jo Yun-mi. The sides could not be separated after extra time, sending the game into a shootout.

North Korea’s Yun Song-mi was the only player to miss a penalty, handing Australia their first Asian Cup title.

May 30, 2010

CYCLING - Italy’s Ivan Basso, wearing the leader’s pink jersey, celebrates winning the 101st Giro d’Italia after the 21st and final stage of the race at the ancient arena of Verona.

Basso took the overall race lead after the 19th stage and held on across the final two stages to claim his second Giro title.

The triumph was the Italian’s first major title since his return from a two-year ban for attempted doping in 2008.

May 30, 2010

RUGBY SEVENS - Scotland’s Ally Hogg celebrates with team mate Roddy Grant after their 19-0 victory against Argentina in the Edinburgh Sevens Plate final at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.

Scotland recovered from their 19-7 loss to England in the Cup quarter-finals to dispatch Argentina thanks to tries by Andrew Turnbull, Colin Shaw and Ben Cairns.

Hogg, whose power and work ethic endeared him to fans, made 48 appearances for Scotland and was part of their Rugby World Cup squad in 2007.

May 30, 2015

SOCCER - Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final at the Camp Nou.

Messi scored one of his most famous goals when he received the ball on the right side of the pitch, dribbled past four defenders and finished at the near post to give Barca the lead.

La Liga champions Barcelona won 3-1 and then triumphed in the Champions League final a week later to seal the club’s second treble.

May 30, 2015

SOCCER - Arsenal celebrate with the FA Cup after beating Aston Villa 4-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Villa, who were impressive in the semi-final when they beat Liverpool, were no match for the holders who wrapped up their victory with three second-half goals.

Four different players got on the scoresheet, including Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez with a screamer from long range, as Arsenal won a then-record 12th FA Cup.

May 30, 2015

RUGBY UNION - Alistair Hargreaves and Brad Barritt celebrate with their Saracens team mates after winning the English Premiership final at Twickenham.

Saracens, who finished runners-up in 2014, scored three unanswered first-half tries through Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Chris Wyles and led 25-3 at the break.

Bath responded through a Jonathan Joseph try and eight points from George Ford but Saracens held on to win 28-16 and became the first team to secure the Premiership title having finished outside the top two in the table.

May 30, 2015

BOXING - Britain’s Anthony Joshua floors American Kevin Johnson en route to a technical knockout victory to retain the WBC heavyweight title at the O2 Arena in London.

Johnson had called Joshua a “grown man in a diaper” before the bout and lived to regret his words as the Briton inflicted heavy damage early on before the referee stopped the fight in the second round.

It was Joshua’s 13th consecutive stoppage victory and he would go on to win nine more fights before suffering his first defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.