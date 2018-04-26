FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

England's FA in negotiations to sell Wembley Stadium to U.S. billionaire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s Football Association is in negotiations to sell Wembley Stadium, the home of the national soccer team, to U.S. billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Wembley Stadium is seen on its opening day in London, March 17, 2007. MANDATORY CREDIT: Action Images / WNSL REUTERS/Action Images/Pool

A spokesman for the FA confirmed on Thursday it had received an offer to buy the stadium. British media said the deal could be worth up to 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion).

Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue for major matches, including England internationals and the FA Cup Final, but the national soccer team could play elsewhere in October and November due to clashes with the U.S. National Football League season.

British media reported that Khan, who is worth $7.2 billion according to Forbes, is ready to pay more than 500 million pounds.

He would also allow the FA to keep the Club Wembley debenture and hospitality business that is valued at a further 300 million pounds.

The money would allow the governing body to reinvest in the English game’s grassroots, particularly pitches.

Writing by William Schomberg and Neil Robinson; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Toby Davis

