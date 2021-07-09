U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won't get vaccinated

FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Michael Andrew reacts after winning his heat in the Men's 50m semifinal in during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he’ll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle.

“My reason behind it is -- for one, it was in the last moment I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to,” Andrew told reporters on a conference call. “As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated. For me in the training cycles and especially at trials, I didn’t want to risk any days out, because there are periods where if you take a vaccine, you have to deal with some days off.”

Andrew later said he would not get vaccinated in the “distant future,” either, revealing it was more than a matter of timing.

Olympic athletes are not required to be vaccinated in order to travel to Tokyo, but Japan this week declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infections. That, in turn, led organizers to ban spectators at the Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.

Andrew said he’ll comply with all COVID-19 protocols while in Tokyo -- “lots of testing, masks, socially distanced, obviously staying away from the crowds, everything like that.”

Andrew placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

