Australian sport in mourning after death of women's footballer Barclay

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian sport was in mourning on Wednesday following revelations of the sudden death of women’s footballer and former baseball star Jacinda Barclay at the age of 29.

Barclay, who played for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the professional Australian Rules women’s competition and represented the country at five baseball World Cups, died earlier this week, local media reported.

“Jacinda was a much-loved member of the Giants family and we are all devastated by her passing,” Giants Chief Executive David Matthews said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Jacinda gave up a great deal to follow her sporting dreams around the world and we are grateful that she called our club home for four years.”

A talent in multiple sports, Barclay made her international baseball debut as a 17-year-old and won a silver medal at the 2010 World Cup.

“It’s truly tragic news and we extend our thoughts to those close to Jacinda,” Baseball Australia Chief Executive Cam Vale said.

“Jacinda made a significant contribution not only to our sport over a long period of time but a number of other sports, on and off the field.”

She also had a stint playing American football and won a championship in the women’s Legends Football League with Chicago Bliss.

“The news is devastating and our hearts are breaking,” her former Chicago teammate Steph Mur wrote on social media.

“Jacinda lived a life that most people could only imagine. She was an elite multi-sport athlete constantly shredding boundaries around the world.”