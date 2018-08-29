Schumer seeks federal framework for sports betting

As more states turn to sports gambling in the wake of a May Supreme Court decision that overturned a federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting, some politicians have sought to introduce a framework to guide the industry at the federal level.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to Capitol Hill reporters following the Democrats' weekly policy luncheon in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Shelley.

On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined the conversation by releasing a memo outlining several suggestions for the burgeoning industry, according to ESPN, which first received the memo.

Among Schumer’s suggestions is that leagues provide all official data to sports books and also have a hand in deciding what bets are acceptable. He also advocated for an age minimum of 21 for bettors and for anyone taking sports bets to avoid advertising aimed at under age people and to disclose the dangers of gambling addiction.

Citing the integrity of the various sports leagues, Schumer says it’s important for the government to help lay out the framework for all parties.

“As a New York sports fan - especially my Yankees and Giants - and a senator, my priority in the wake of the Murphy v. NCAA decision is making sure the integrity of the games we love is preserved, that young people and those suffering from gambling addiction are not taken advantage of, and that consumers that choose to engage in sports betting are appropriately protected,” Schumer said, per a statement.

“With the Supreme Court’s ruling, it’s incumbent on the federal government to take a leadership role and provide the necessary guidance to prevent uncertainty and confusion for the leagues, state governments, consumers and fans alike.”

Three states — Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi — have begun taking bets since the Murphy v. NCAA decision.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-New Jersey) have also spoken of the need for legislation, with Pallone introducing his own bill in December 2017.