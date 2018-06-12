Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns

Emeline Miller, the 19-month-old daughter of former U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, died Sunday when she drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Southern California, Body Miller said in an Instagram post.

Olympic skier Bode Miller speaks during an interview in New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller said on the post, accompanied by a photo of Emeline, whom they called Emmy, in a flowery hat.

He also asked for privacy for the family.

Fellow Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn tweeted to Bode Miller, “Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and our family.”

The girl died Sunday in an Orange County hospital, where she was taken after paramedics were called to Coto de Caza, an upscale enclave in the county.

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority said paramedics “had no pulses the whole way. It didn’t end well.”

Miller has won multiple World Cup skiing titles. He won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals over three Olympic Games. Beck is a professional beach volleyball player. They wed in 2012.

Miller, who worked for the NBC broadcast team for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year, wrote this caption on a picture of him, Emeline and Nash, the other child of Miller and Beck:

“Commentating for @nbcolympics was an amazing experience, but I’m so happy to be home with my littles.”

The couple are expecting another child in October, Miller posted on Instagram in April. He has two other children from previous relationships.

—Field Level Media