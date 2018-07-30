Ex-Olympian Miller, wife recount daughter's drowning death

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, remembered their daughter Monday in an interview with the “Today” show on NBC.

FILE PHOTO: Olympic skier Bode Miller poses after an interview in New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nineteen-month-old Emeline “Emmy” Miller died June 10 when she fell into a neighbor’s pool and drowned in Southern California. The Millers said they want to raise awareness for parents about the frequency of drowning deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death in children ages 1 through 4.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different,” Morgan Miller said. “But now we have this opportunity to make other parents’ days different.”

On the day of Emmy’s death, Morgan Miller said she and their children went to the neighbor’s house. She and her neighbor chatted and drank tea while the children played inside, but then she recognized that Emmy wasn’t there.

“We’re in mid-conversation and I stood up. And I turned and I went right to where the boys were and I said, ‘Where’s Emmy?’” Morgan Miller said. “I turned around and the door that leads to the back yard, that was closed, had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side.

“My heart sank, and I opened the door and she was floating in the pool. And I ran and I jumped in.”

Bode Miller said Emmy’s death opened his eyes about the dangers of drowning and wants to pass on what he has learned to other parents.

“I think it does in some way help to heal a little bit, that maybe we’re preventing it from happening to somebody else,” he said.

—Field Level Media