JBA coach Denard out of job after physical incident

Eddie Denard is no longer the coach of the Chicago Ballers after a recent incident in which he physically and verbally berated a player during a contest.

During the club’s 109-100 loss to the Dallas Ballers on Thursday, Nicolas Colon served as head coach while the Junior Basketball Association’s announcers said Denard was no longer the team’s coach.

The broadcast aired on Facebook.

The JBA — formed by LaVar Ball — hasn’t made an announcement about Denard’s status.

During a timeout in Chicago’s game against Seattle on July 12, Denard twice shoved forward Montrell Dixson in the chest with his fists. He later delivered a head-butt into the side of Dixson’s face while criticizing him with profanity and other verbal remarks.

Ball indicated earlier this week that the situation would be handled in-house.

“We’re gonna do what we need to do,” Ball told the Fox outlet in Washington D.C. “It’s just the intensity of the game. It’s not like the guy has a bad character of beating up kids or something like that. ...

“I’m not saying, ‘OK, this guy. He’s not swinging or nothing like that.’ He’s just very intense. It just happened at a bad moment. It’s part of the game. But it’s nothing like sending guys to the military at 18. You don’t think they’re cussing at those guys?”

The incident occurred with 1:24 left in a 115-97 loss to the Seattle Ballers.

After Chicago called a timeout, Denard can be seen on the game broadcast pushing Dixson with closed fists into his chest, knocking him back a few feet.

Denard does it a second time before turning his attention to the huddle.

When Dixson says “That’s my bad, I guess,” Denard turns from the huddle and curses at Dixson before butting heads with the player.

“Get the (expletive) ball. Stop being a (expletive),” Denard said.

“What you gonna do? What you gonna do, huh? What the (expletive) you going to do?” Denard continued after making contact.

