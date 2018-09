LONDON (Reuters) - Combining the department store groups House of Fraser and Debenhams has been discussed at board level by Sports Direct, outgoing non-executive director Simon Bentley said on Wednesday.

The exterior of the King William Street branch of House of Fraser can be seen here in central London, Britain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sports Direct acquired House of Fraser last month and it has a 29.7 percent stake in Debenhams.