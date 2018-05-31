Delaware to begin sports wagering on Tuesday

Delaware is about to gamble that sports betting will be a big hit in the diminutive state.

Gov. John Carney announced Thursday that Delaware will begin accepting sports bets on Tuesday at three locations.

“Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch,” Carney said in a news release. “We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”

Delaware becomes the first new state to offer sports wagering since the Supreme Court cleared the way earlier this month.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) was unconstitutional.

Sports wagering in Delaware will be offered at Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino and Harrington Raceway & Casino.

Single-game and future betting on MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL, as well as golf, soccer and auto racing, will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Delaware has offered NFL parlay wagering in the past after receiving a partial exemption under PASPA.

Still unclear is whether Delaware will offer betting on college sports. Under state regulations, no action can be placed on sporting events involving Delaware State and University of Delaware.

