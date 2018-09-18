Big 12 women's golf champ found dead

The 2018 Big 12 champion in women’s golf, who played at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, was found dead Monday morning at a course in Ames, and a man has been charged with killing her.

FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Celia Barquin Arozamena hits on to the ninth green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Celia Barquin Arozamena, 22, a native of Spain, wrapped up her NCAA career in the spring, but she was in school this semester to complete her degree.

In her golfing career at Iowa State, she made four straight NCAA Regional appearances and was a three-time All-Big 12 honoree.

Police said Monday that Collin Daniel Richards, also 22, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Golfers at the Coldwater Golf Course called the police on Monday morning when they found a golf bag with no one around it.

Officers found the woman’s body “some distance away” and determined she had been assaulted. A cause of death has not been determined.

In a statement from the school, Iowa State’s women’s golf coach, Christie Martens, said, “We are all devastated. Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school.”

The school’s director of athletics, Jamie Pollard, said in a release, “Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed.”

