Sports Illustrated to enter online sports betting with UK's 888

(Reuters) -British online betting firm 888 Holdings Plc said on Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with the Sports Illustrated brand to offer an online sports betting service in the United States later this year.

The deal will give London-listed 888 exclusive rights to the Sports Illustrated (SI) brand, known for its eponymous sports magazine. In return, SI parent Authentic Brands Group will receive a licensing fee and a minority passive interest in 888.

The new sports betting service, branded SI Sportsbook, should launch in Colorado in the second half of the year, with other states to follow, 888 said, giving the company access to millions of U.S. sports fans.

For 888, the deal comes at a time when online betting demand is high, thanks to people stuck indoors because of the pandemic looking for new avenues of entertainment.

The British company, much like other online betting firms, has been increasing its foothold in the United States, tapping rapidly growing betting market since a ban on sports betting was lifted in 2018.

“On the face of it, this agreement provides 888 with a platform to take its (business-to-consumer) strategy in the U.S. to the next level, by giving access to a Sports brand with a long history, nationwide awareness,” analysts at Stifel said in a note.