Justify roaring and ready to claim Triple Crown at Belmont Stakes

Justify, unraced as a 2-year-old and unbeaten in five career trips to the post, will attempt to be the 13th horse in history to win horse racing’s Triple Crown during Saturday’s 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.

To be successful, he’ll have to beat nine other 3-year-old equine athletes in the 1 1/2-mile race at expansive Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., the largest oval of any thoroughbred racetrack in North America.

If Justify does so, he’ll be just the second horse in history to win the Triple Crown without tasting defeat — the first was the legendary Seattle Slew in 1977.

The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races, one lap around the main track with a stretch ending in front of a huge and boisterous grandstand full of fans anxious to witness history. It will be the only time Justify, or any of those lined up to try to stop his run to immortality, ever races that far.

Justify, the burly chestnut son of Scat Daddy out of the Ghostzapper mare Stage Magic, already has proven his mettle, as he became the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby without a start at 2 since Apollo in 1882.

He followed that historical win with another in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore three weeks ago but is up against another barrier Saturday in the suburbs of the Big Apple: No horse has ever captured the Triple Crown without having started at age 2.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, said Wednesday. “It’s been quick. He’s handled everything thrown at him without losing his composure. A lot of horses get nervous, hot. Justify thrives on this.

“Not only is he a great athlete, but he has a great mind. In the Derby, the Preakness, he was in the paddock like he’d handled it all before. He’s a very fearless type of horse.”

If Justify wins, he will set a record for the most opponents beaten in a Belmont Stakes with a Triple Crown at stake, a remarkable achievement considering he didn’t compete in a race until Feb. 18.

If he loses, he will join an even longer list, becoming the 21st horse since 1944 — and the 13th since 1979 — to win the Derby and Preakness and fall short when competing in the Belmont.

Justify is owned by China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farm. His lifetime earnings are now more than $2.9 million.

A New York Times report last week said Justify’s breeding rights have been sold to Coolmore Stud for $60 million, a figure that was negotiated before the colt won the Preakness. The same report claims that figure will increase by $25 million if Justify wins the Triple Crown.

Justify looked right at home on the track during his first workout at Belmont on Thursday, moving around briskly and galloping with authority. He still looks as though he’s carrying good weight, and there are no signs that the demanding road to win three Grade 1 races on three tracks at three distances in just five weeks have worn him down.

Both the Derby and the Preakness — as well as the Santa Anita Derby prior to the Triple Crown races - were run on off tracks, meaning the surfaces were affected by rain. Those conditions are obviously to Justify’s liking.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers, with a high of 79 degrees.

Justify has drawn the rail and the No. 1 post position and will most likely use his speed to get the lead under jockey Mike Smith and try to outlast any other horse who tries to go with him or run him down in the stretch.

As for those that will try to beat Justify in the Belmont, six have run against him in one of the other Triple Crown races.

Those most likely to take a run at stopping Justify are Hofburg, who was a troubled seventh in the Derby; Noble Indy and Vino Rosso, trained by three-time Belmont winner Todd Pletcher; and Bravazo and Tenfold, both beaten less than a length by Justify in the Preakness.

Hofburg will be the second choice to Justify. His trainer, Hall of Famer Bill Mott, won the Belmont in 2010 with Drosselmeyer.

“Our horse has plenty of stamina,” Mott said. “That’s his forte. He keeps coming. He fits the profile of a horse who’ll like the Belmont. I have a lot of respect for Justify. It’s a major challenge to beat him. But you can’t let him go around by himself.”

The other three runners are making their first appearance in a Triple Crown race.

Blended Citizen comes off a victory over this track in the Peter Pan Stakes on May 12. Restoring Hope, also trained by Baffert, is still eligible for a first-level allowance and is running at the urging of owner Gary West.

Gronkowski, sure to take money being named for and now co-owned by tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, is making his first start since being imported to the United States and turned over to trainer Chad Brown. He will race on Lasix for the first time.

