Triple Crown hopeful Justify arrives in New York

Triple Crown hopeful Justify arrived in New York on Wednesday, three days before the Belmont Stakes where the colt will attempt to make history.

Jun 6, 2018; Elmont, NY, USA; Triple crown contender Justify is walked around the barn by trainer Bob Baffert after arriving at Belmont Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Justify will be shooting to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown when he runs the 1 1/2-mile race as the favorite.

On Wednesday, Justify flew from Louisville, Ky., to Long Island and then was transported by van to the nearby track. He is being housed in Barn 1, the same place American Pharoah was housed before winning the Triple Crown in 2015.

Justify sports a 5-0 career record after winning the first two legs of the Triple Crown — the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

“Now he has to just close the deal,” trainer Bob Baffert told the large assembled media throng. “It’s a lot of pressure, too. You’re in New York. The place is going to be rocking. You want to see superstars.”

Jun 6, 2018; Elmont, NY, USA; Triple crown contender Justify is given a bath after arriving at Belmont Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Baffert said there isn’t a firm game plan for the next two days. Justify will get to step on the Belmont surface for the first time Thursday, but his workload will be minor as his major training for the race is complete.

Hofburg, the early pick to finish second, galloped on the track on Wednesday. Preakness runner-up Bravazo also went for a gallop.

Post time for the Belmont Stakes is 6:37 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media