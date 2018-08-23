Ex-Michigan State coach charged with lying in Nassar case

A former gymnastics coach at Michigan State was charged Thursday with two counts of lying to a peace officer in the case of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

The Michigan attorney general’s office filed one felony and one misdemeanor charge against Kathie Klages, contending she denied being aware of allegations of sexual misconduct by Nassar.

Witnesses have said they told Klages about Nassar’s sexual abuse as many as 20 years ago.

A $5,000 bond was set and a warrant issued for her arrest. A conviction on the felony charge could bring a prison sentence of up to four years. A misdemeanor conviction is punishable by up to two years.

Klages retired from the university on Feb. 14, 2017, the day after she was suspended when court documents revealed a former Spartans athlete said the coach had encouraged her to not to report allegations about Nassar.

That woman, Larissa Boyce, said she told Klages in 1997 about Nassar, when Boyce was 16. She is now one of the hundreds of victims suing Michigan State, Nassar or USA Gymnastics.

The former doctor was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls under the guise of medical treatment as a doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. In May, Michigan State agreed to pay $500 million to the victims to settle the suit.

Nassar was tried in three jurisdictions. In all, he faces prison terms of up to 175 years. He has appealed all three convictions. His federal appeal of a 60-year sentence for possession of 37,000 images of child pornography was denied Wednesday, and appeals are pending in Ingham and Eaton counties in Michigan.

—Field Level Media