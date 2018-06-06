Women's College World Series: Florida State sweeps for first NCAA title

Florida State’s Meghan King pitched her second consecutive complete game, guiding the Seminoles to an 8-3 win over Washington on Tuesday and a two-game sweep of the Women’s College World Series’ championship round.

The Seminoles earned their first NCAA softball championship, though they won two AIAW slow-pitch national titles in 1981 and 1982.

King, who pitched a five-hitter in a 1-0 victory Monday, also allowed just five hits Tuesday. She yielded three runs, all in the top of the first inning, but only one was earned.

Florida State got a two-run homer from Anna Shelnutt in the bottom of the first, then jumped in front for good with three runs in the second. The Seminoles added another three-run rally in the fourth inning, with Elizabeth Mason and Jessie Warren hitting back-to-back homers.

—Field Level Media