NWSL to permit individual workouts starting Wednesday

The National Women’s Soccer League will allow players to train using team’s outdoor facilities beginning Wednesday.

The league’s season was due to kick off April 18, but all matches were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to allow players back onto team training grounds is the initial stage of the NWSL’s “Return to Play Phased Protocol.”

The team wrote in a statement on its website, “Clubs will confirm with the league all communication to players and staff members on when they may begin training on team fields and will provide detailed procedures and scheduling information specific to their market.

“An essential staff member will be allowed to oversee training in this phase while maintaining a proper social distance and with the sole purpose of ensuring players are following all league and team protocols.”

Players will undergo daily symptoms screenings before they will be allowed into team facilities. Commonly touched places at club sites also will be thoroughly cleaned daily.

The league-wide ban on full-team training sessions remains in effect through May 15.

The NWSL currently includes nine teams: the Chicago Red Stars (Bridgeview, Ill.); Houston Dash; North Carolina Courage (Cary, N.C.); OL Reign (Tacoma, Wash.); Orlando Pride; Portland (Ore.) Thorns FC; Sky Blue FC (Harrison, N.J.); Utah Royals FC (Sandy, Utah); and Washington Spirit.

An expansion team in Louisville, Ky., is due to join the league in 2021.

The Courage are the two-time defending playoff and regular-season champions.

—Field Level Media