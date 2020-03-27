Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 to keep spots in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting - Monaco - November 22, 2019 IAAF President Sebastian Coe during a press conference REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Athletes already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the Games were postponed will get to keep their spots in the rescheduled 2021 competition.

About 6,200 of the 11,000 scheduled participants had already secured their positions before the global coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement, which was made official Tuesday.

Sebastian Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, confirmed the decision.

The Olympics originally were scheduled to begin July 24.

