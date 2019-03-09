Shiffrin sets record for World Cup wins in season

Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Women's Parallel Slalom City Event - Hammarbybacken, Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2019 - Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson via REUTERS

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 15th World Cup race of the season on Saturday, breaking a 30-year-old record for most wins.

Vreni Schneider of Switzerland set the previous record of 14 in the 1988-89 season.

Shiffrin, 23, set the record with a win in the slalom, her sixth victory in that discipline this season.

Even before the Saturday’s race in the Czech Republic, Shiffrin had locked up her third overall World Cup title.

After the first run of the competition, Shiffrin led Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.37 seconds. A strong second run left her 0.85 seconds faster than Holdener and gave her the record and her 58th World Cup career victory.

Shiffrin attempted to break the record Friday in the giant slalom but fell short, finishing in third place behind Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

“Yesterday in the second run I was pushing really hard,” Shiffrin said after Saturday’s race. “It was enough to get on the podium and I was really happy about that but felt disappointment from the first.

“So today I wanted to not protect something, ski with risks, ski to fight, and see what was possible. And it was really fun to ski both runs.”

—Field Level Media