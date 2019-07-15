Rookie van Aert wins 10th stage of Tour de France

Cycling - Tour de France - The 217.5-km Stage 10 from Saint-Flour to Albi - July 15, 2019 - Team Jumbo-Visma rider Wout Van Aert of Belgium wins the stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tour de France rookie Wout van Aert of Belgium won Monday’s 10th stage in a sprint finish.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was able to retain the overall leader’s yellow jersey after crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton during the 217.5-kilometer (135.2-mile) ride from Saint-Flour to Albi.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas of Wales moved to second place overall, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe.

“The last 70 kilometers were very nervous,” the 24-year-old van Aert said after beating Italy’s Elia Viviani to the finish line by a few inches. “It’s crazy.”

After a day off Tuesday, cyclists will resume the race on Wednsday with Stage 11, a relatively flat 167-kilometer trek (103.8 miles) from Albi to Toulouse.

