WCWS roundup: Minnesota blasted by UCLA in debut

Second-seeded UCLA wasted little time welcoming Minnesota to the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, as Bubba Nickles hit a leadoff home run and the Bruins used a four-run sixth inning to win 7-2 in the opener for both teams in the double-elimination tournament in Oklahoma City.

The seventh-seeded Gophers (46-13), playing in the WCWS for the first time in program history, scored twice in the top of the sixth to close to within 3-2. However, Aaliyah Jordan hit a three-run home run as the Bruins (52-6) pulled away in the bottom of the sixth.

No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 innings)

Dejah Mulipola hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Wildcats to a victory over their Pac-12 conference rivals.

Arizona (48-12) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on a home run from Jessie Harper, but Washington (50-8) tied the score on Sami Reynolds’ home run in the bottom of the frame. The Wildcats will face UCLA on Friday night. The Huskies and Minnesota will play an elimination game Saturday.

