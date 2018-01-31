Spotify tests new app to rival Pandora: TechCrunch

(Reuters) - Music streaming service Spotify has been testing an app to rival Pandora Media Inc’s streaming stations, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

The new app, called “Stations by Spotify”, was visible on the Google Play Store but Reuters could not immediately verify in which markets the app is available.

The app will allow users to stream music personalized to their tastes in songs, artists and genres, according to its description. Pandora offers a similar service.

"Stations by Spotify", being piloted in Australia, will not require users to be paying Spotify members and will be supported by advertising, according to the TechCrunch report. tcrn.ch/2DXnNgf

Spotify did not give provide any details. “We are always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time,” a Spotify spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

Spotify is the biggest music streaming company in the world and counts Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc as its main rivals.

The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter.