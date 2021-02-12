Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA will allow its employees to work from anywhere, the Swedish music streaming company said in a blog post here on Friday, further upending the future of modern working life.

With work shifting to cloud-based systems and people tuning into meetings online, offices have adapted a remote working lifestyle as vaccine inoculations could still take the better half of the year to complete.

Spotify’s move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models.

The company, which is evaluating its office spaces across the globe, has seen a surge in paid subscribers during the pandemic, hitting 155 million in the fourth quarter.