Spotify adds 1 million unique listeners in India in less than a week: Billboard

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA, the world’s most popular paid music streaming service, has racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago, Billboard reported on Monday.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as JioSaavn and Apple Music.

The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users 119 Indian rupees ($1.68) per month.

