April 5, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Spotify leads Wall Street on IPO dance

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The music-streaming service enjoyed a mostly smooth stock-market debut despite largely bypassing investment banks. Ultimately, though, business success, not IPO hype, is what counts. Plus: Regulators and automakers are sparking up an altogether too cozy relationship.

The logo of online music streaming service Spotify is reflected in an audio music CD in this illustration picture taken in Strasbourg, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com.

