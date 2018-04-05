Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Spotify leads Wall Street on IPO dance

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The music-streaming service enjoyed a mostly smooth stock-market debut despite largely bypassing investment banks. Ultimately, though, business success, not IPO hype, is what counts. Plus: Regulators and automakers are sparking up an altogether too cozy relationship.

The logo of online music streaming service Spotify is reflected in an audio music CD in this illustration picture taken in Strasbourg, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.