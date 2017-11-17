FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
November 17, 2017 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spotify buys online recording studio Soundtrap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Music streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said on Friday, declining to give financial details of the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify in this February 18, 2014 illustration picture. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Stockholm-based Soundtrap allows its subscribers to have an online music studio and create music together with other people in real time, its website says.

“Soundtrap’s rapidly growing business is highly aligned with Spotify’s vision of democratizing the music ecosystem,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify is aiming to file its intention to float with U.S. regulators toward the end of this year to list in the first or second quarter next year, sources said in September.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Goodman

