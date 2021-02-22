Spotify to launch in more markets, reach over a billion listeners

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Spotify said on Monday it would launch in new markets in the next few days which will make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

The company, which launched its service over a decade ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.

Spotify also launched a new subscription service, Spotify HiFi, for which premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality of the songs to lossless CD-quality music.